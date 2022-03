More than 65 road closures are planned across Cambridgeshire as part of the £1million Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme. - Credit: PA

More than 60 roads will be forced shut in Cambridgeshire over the coming months as part of a “significant maintenance programme” across the county.

The £1million road resurfacing project begins in Wisbech on Monday (March 14) and is scheduled to finish in Waterbeach on Friday, May 13.

Councillor Peter McDonald, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “It is so important that roads across the county are well maintained, ensuring safety for all road users across Cambridgeshire.

“This programme is a vital part of this and I am pleased such a large-scale project will be carried out this spring.”

Micro Asphalt is a thin pre-mixed material which will be laid over the road surface to prevent damage, improve safety and increase the lifespan of the roads.

"The process is weather dependent and requires the road surface to be dry. As a result, planned dates for the work may change at short notice," said a council spokesperson.

“All roads are required to be closed in order for these works to be carried out, and where possible, a signed diversion route will be in place.

“Advanced warning signs will be put out a minimum of 14 days before the works start.

“Access to and from properties will be possible during throughout the scheme.

“This may be affected by the type of work carried out at the time and so local residents will receive a leaflet with more information and are encouraged to speak to teams onsite if they have any questions.

“Vehicles are asked not to park on the road during these works.”

Full list of locations and dates:

March 2022

Grange Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 March 2022 for one day, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Sovereign Close, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Cambridge Drive, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 March 2022 for three days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Strawberry Close, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 15 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Rose Walk, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 16 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Octagon Drive - Micro Asphalt works start 17 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Pickards Way, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 18 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Halstead Close, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 18 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Ardleigh Close, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 19 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Salcott Drive, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 19 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Felsted Avenue, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 20 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Rochford Walk, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 20 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Frinton Way, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 21 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Peldon Drive, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 21 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Maldon Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 22 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Medway Close, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 22 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Oakley Close, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 23 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Welbeck Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 23 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

Bush Lane, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 24 March 2022 for two days, 8am to 5pm - road closure

April 2022

Stratfield Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 4 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Arundel Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 4 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Cliveden Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 4 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Fontwell Avenue, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 5 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Holyrood Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 5 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Tavistock Road, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 5 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Farringford Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 6 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Chatsworth Avenue, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 7 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Lexington Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 7 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Belmore Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 7 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Lingholme Close, Castle, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 11 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Champneys Walk, Newnham, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 11 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Lantree Crescent, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 12 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Bishops Court, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 12 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Bishops Road, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Sefton Close, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 19 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Southbrooke Close, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 19 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Scotsdowne Road, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 19 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Beverley Road, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 20 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Gayton Close, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 20 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Wingate Way, Trumpington - Micro Asphalt works start 20 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Greenlands, Queen Ediths, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 22 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Stansgate Avenue, Queen Ediths, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 22 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Red Cross Lane, Queen Ediths, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 22 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Latimer Close, Abbey, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 23 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Peverel Close, Abbey, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 23 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Barnes Close, Abbey, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 24 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Peverel Road, Abbey, Cambridge - Micro Asphalt works start 24 April 2022 for three days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Glenacre Close, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 26 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Ventress Farm Court 19-59, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 26 April 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Blenheim Close, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 27 April 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Greystoke Road, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 27 April 2022 for three days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

May 2022

Ventress Farm Court 1-18, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 3 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Bullen Close, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 3 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Missleton Close, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 3 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

St Bede's Gardens, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 4 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

St Bede's Crescent, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 5 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Walpole Road, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 5 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Derwent Close, Cherry Hinton - Micro Asphalt works start 6 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Whitgift Road, Teversham - Micro Asphalt works start 7 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Sheppard Way, Teversham - Micro Asphalt works start 7 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Burrough Field, Impington - Micro Asphalt works start 8 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

The Coppice, Impington - Micro Asphalt works start 9 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Melvin Way, Histon - Micro Asphalt works start 10 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Park Avenue, Histon - Micro Asphalt works start 10 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Payton Way, Waterbeach - Micro Asphalt works start 11 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Spurgeons Avenue, Waterbeach - Micro Asphalt works start 12 May 2022 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Providence Way, Waterbeach - Micro Asphalt works start 12 May 2022 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

For a full list of closures across the county, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/travel-roads-and-parking/roads-and-pathways/roadworks-and-faults/road-surface-treatment-schedule

