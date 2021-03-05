Published: 10:19 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM March 5, 2021

A driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his car on the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea, where the windscreen was smashed. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

A motorist was lucky to escape serious injury after losing control of their car on the Sixteen Foot Bank today (Friday).

Images show the Vauxhall Corsa with a smashed windscreen while the front was also damaged after veering off the road at Stonea.

The inside of the car was also ruined, but despite this, the male driver left with just a minor injury.

A driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his car on the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "At 5.32am, officers attended a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Sixteen Foot Bank.

“The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa walked away from the collision with just a 2cm cut to their head.”

The windscreen of the car was smashed and damage was also caused on the inside of the vehicle. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision at Sixteen Foot Bank just after 5.45am this morning.

“A male patient was assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.”