News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorist escapes serious injury after Sixteen Foot Bank crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:19 AM March 5, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM March 5, 2021
A car crashed off the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea.

A driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his car on the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea, where the windscreen was smashed. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

A motorist was lucky to escape serious injury after losing control of their car on the Sixteen Foot Bank today (Friday). 

Images show the Vauxhall Corsa with a smashed windscreen while the front was also damaged after veering off the road at Stonea. 

The inside of the car was also ruined, but despite this, the male driver left with just a minor injury. 

A driver escaped serious injury after losing control of their car on the Sixteen Foot Bank.

A driver escaped serious injury after losing control of his car on the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "At 5.32am, officers attended a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Sixteen Foot Bank.   

“The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa walked away from the collision with just a 2cm cut to their head.” 

A driver lost control and escaped serious injury on the Sixteen Foot Bank

The windscreen of the car was smashed and damage was also caused on the inside of the vehicle. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision at Sixteen Foot Bank just after 5.45am this morning.  

“A male patient was assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nine years jail for paedophile who 'manipulated and exploited' teenage girls
  2. 2 Creative student inspired by grandfather pens first novel
  3. 3 Man hospitalised with serious injuries after industrial accident
  1. 4 Council told to pay costs as concrete factory wins appeal
  2. 5 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
  3. 6 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  4. 7 Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight
  5. 8 Funeral director bids to reach 'highest standard possible' in new role
  6. 9 Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout
  7. 10 Horror crash all because BMW driver left home with frozen windscreen
Travel
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

£1million in capital funding has been secured for the Whittlesey Growing Fenland Masterplan Project thanks to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

Cambridgeshire County Council

Town secures £1million funding for masterplan to make it 'thrive'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council

Hickford QUITS ahead of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Trailer found alight in March

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
How Wesley Theobald left one of his victims' homes. He cost them tens of thousands of pound to out right

Rogue trader tells victim: 'I'll knock your lights out'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus