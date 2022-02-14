Live
Live updates as emergency services respond to multi-vehicle A1 crash
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire – causing major delays for motorists.
“Heavy traffic build-up” is being reported as far back as the A47 following the northbound crash near Wittering this afternoon (February 14).
A spokesperson for Highways England said: “A1 northbound between A47 Peterborough and B1081 near Stamford is currently blocked whilst police deal with a multi-vehicle collision.
“We're awaiting further updates from them as to the seriousness of the collision and likely duration.”
The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Wittering.
“There is heavy traffic build-up as far back as the A47 so please avoid the area where possible.”
