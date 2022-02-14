News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Live updates as emergency services respond to multi-vehicle A1 crash

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:09 PM February 14, 2022
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on the A1 near Wittering in Cambridgeshire. 

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on the A1 near Wittering in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire – causing major delays for motorists.  

“Heavy traffic build-up” is being reported as far back as the A47 following the northbound crash near Wittering this afternoon (February 14).  

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “A1 northbound between A47 Peterborough and B1081 near Stamford is currently blocked whilst police deal with a multi-vehicle collision.  

“We're awaiting further updates from them as to the seriousness of the collision and likely duration.” 

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Wittering.  

“There is heavy traffic build-up as far back as the A47 so please avoid the area where possible.”  

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

