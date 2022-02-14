Live

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on the A1 near Wittering in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire – causing major delays for motorists.

“Heavy traffic build-up” is being reported as far back as the A47 following the northbound crash near Wittering this afternoon (February 14).

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “A1 northbound between A47 Peterborough and B1081 near Stamford is currently blocked whilst police deal with a multi-vehicle collision.

“We're awaiting further updates from them as to the seriousness of the collision and likely duration.”

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Wittering.

“There is heavy traffic build-up as far back as the A47 so please avoid the area where possible.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

