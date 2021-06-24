Published: 11:31 AM June 24, 2021

Scene that greeted police as they arrived at crash on the A15 roundabout at Eye. - Credit: Cambs Police

Those involved in a multiple crash in Cambridgeshire yesterday (Wednesday) were all lucky to escape without any injuries.

Police said this was “the dramatic scene that greeted officers as they arrived at a collision involving numerous cars”.

The crash happened on the A15 roundabout in Eye, Peterborough.

A police spokesman said: “Luckily, there were no serious injuries but an investigation is ongoing.”