'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash
Published: 11:31 AM June 24, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
Those involved in a multiple crash in Cambridgeshire yesterday (Wednesday) were all lucky to escape without any injuries.
Police said this was “the dramatic scene that greeted officers as they arrived at a collision involving numerous cars”.
The crash happened on the A15 roundabout in Eye, Peterborough.
A police spokesman said: “Luckily, there were no serious injuries but an investigation is ongoing.”
