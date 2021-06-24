News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash

John Elworthy

Published: 11:31 AM June 24, 2021   
Scene that greeted police as they arrived at crash on the A15 roundabout at Eye. - Credit: Cambs Police 

Scene that greeted police as they arrived at crash on the A15 roundabout at Eye. - Credit: Cambs Police

Those involved in a multiple crash in Cambridgeshire yesterday (Wednesday) were all lucky to escape without any injuries.  

Police said this was “the dramatic scene that greeted officers as they arrived at a collision involving numerous cars”. 

The crash happened on the A15 roundabout in Eye, Peterborough. 

A police spokesman said: “Luckily, there were no serious injuries but an investigation is ongoing.” 

