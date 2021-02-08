Published: 11:10 AM February 8, 2021

Cllr Anne Hay welcomed a new service between March, Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys into St Ives. She says she will continue to press for the CAM network to extend to Chatteris. - Credit: Archant

The long-awaited trial of the V2 (Villager 2) bus service linking March and St Ives, which is due to start on March 1, has been welcomed by a Chatteris councillor.

The service will provide an alternative for residents of March, Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys and offer an extra connection into Cambridge.

Chatteris county councillor Anne Hay said: “I have long been an advocate for better transport services within the rural communities of Cambridgeshire, particularly for the residents of Chatteris.

"I have championed the cause of better connectivity for Fenland and surrounding areas and am pleased that Mayor James Palmer has taken this on board and I would ask all residents to support this initiative.”

She added that it a first stage for better connectivity and she is hopeful that the combined authority will include Chatteris when the final route map for the CAM network is decided.

You may also want to watch:

Operators Stagecoach will provide four round trips during the day, linking March, Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys to St Ives. Users will then have the option to change bus and to head on to Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s.

Tickets and passes issued by the operator can be used on this service, as well as concessionary free bus passes.

The V2 service will also include the addition of a 5 o’clock bus, scheduled to leaving St Ives for March, to get people home from medical appointments at Addenbrooke’s.

This is the first time that an attempt has been made to provide a fast bus link between March to Cambridge.

Mayor Palmer said: “Bus routes that truly serve the needs of their communities are key to our ongoing drive for inclusive, sustainable growth.”

He said Covid is having a large impact on the numbers using buses but it was important to have “viable and useable alternatives” to the car once the pandemic ends.

Darren Roe, interim managing director of Stagecoach East said: “We are delighted to soon start trialling the extension of our V2 service, which will provide a vital transport link to Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s for residents living in areas between March and St Ives.

“We look forward to seeing the V2 in action come March.”