New dates for A142 Mepal bridge closure  

The closure on the A142 Mepal Bridge this weekend has been cancelled due to high water levels.

Some works will take place this weekend under temporary two-way traffic lights but the major closure has now been postponed until May.



Cllr Lorna Dupré said: “The delay is due to the water levels on routes in the surrounding network which remain high. Putting off the work to the spring should mean better weather too.

The reason for the works is to repair faults in the bridge joints which were installed in 2016. As a short-term measure the council plans to carry out minor repairs to the central joint of the bridge this weekend. These will be done under two-way traffic lights, not a road closure.”

Cllr Lorna Dupre confirmed it is ‘likely’ that the new dates will be Friday 13 – Monday 16 May, Friday 20 – Monday 23 May, Friday 27 – Monday 30 May.

When the closures take place, the works will take place from 8pm on Fridays to 5am on Mondays.



