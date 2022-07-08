Recent photo of progress on the new crossing at Kings Dyke - Credit: CCC

A 50 year wait to ease traffic flow in the Fens comes to an end on Monday with the opening of the Kings Dyke bridge at Whittlesey.

It will be called the Ralph Butcher Causeway after the local councillor who campaigned for the bridge to be built.

Mr Butcher was elected as a councillor in 1971 and the crossing was being talked of then.

Fenland Council leader Chris Boden has described naming the bridge after Mr Bucher as “fitting recognition” of his efforts.

There will be an officially opening early on Monday before motorists are switched from the A605.

The work at Kings Dyke level crossing has been beset with funding problems and delays.

Original contractor Keir had been expected to complete the project in late 2020 for £13.6 million, with money coming partly from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA).

In October 2018, CAPCA approved a budget increase of £16.4 million; but just months later Keir’s estimated costs soared to £39 million.

The contract with Keir was terminated in 2019, and the work taken over by Jones Bros Civil Engineering, pushing the completion date into 2022.