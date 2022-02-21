North Bank near B1040 closed ‘until further notice’ from this evening
The notorious North Bank near Whittlesey will be closed “until further notice” from this evening as a result of the heavy rain which followed Storm Eunice.
The road, off the B1040, will be closed between the Dog in a Doublet and Bedford Cottages from 9pm tonight (February 21) - diversions will be in place.
Eamonn Dorling, a Whittlesey town councillor, said: “Due to the volume of rain over the weekend, high tides, high water table and water being pushed down from Northampton.
“North Bank will be closed from 21:00hrs/9.00pm this evening until further notice.
“Whittlesey electronic highway boards will reflect this information.”
The diversion route takes motorists via Whittlesey Road B1040, Station Road, A47, Paston Parkway and Panwell Way.
Peterborough City Council tweeted: “Due to an Environment Agency flood warning, North Bank will be closed to traffic between Bedford Cottages and Dog in a Doublet from 9pm tonight until further notice.
“Diversion route via Whittlesey Road B1040, Station Road, A47, Paston Parkway and Panwell Way and vica versa.”