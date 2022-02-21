News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

North Bank near B1040 closed ‘until further notice’ from this evening

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 6:27 PM February 21, 2022
North Bank near the B1040 will be closed from tonight (February 21) due to a flood warning. Pictured is flooding in 2019.

North Bank near the B1040 will be closed from tonight (February 21) due to a flood warning. Pictured is flooding in 2019. - Credit: Terry Harris

The notorious North Bank near Whittlesey will be closed “until further notice” from this evening as a result of the heavy rain which followed Storm Eunice.  

The road, off the B1040, will be closed between the Dog in a Doublet and Bedford Cottages from 9pm tonight (February 21) - diversions will be in place.  

Eamonn Dorling, a Whittlesey town councillor, said: “Due to the volume of rain over the weekend, high tides, high water table and water being pushed down from Northampton. 

“North Bank will be closed from 21:00hrs/9.00pm this evening until further notice. 

“Whittlesey electronic highway boards will reflect this information.” 

The diversion route takes motorists via Whittlesey Road B1040, Station Road, A47, Paston Parkway and Panwell Way.  

Peterborough City Council tweeted: “Due to an Environment Agency flood warning, North Bank will be closed to traffic between Bedford Cottages and Dog in a Doublet from 9pm tonight until further notice.  

“Diversion route via Whittlesey Road B1040, Station Road, A47, Paston Parkway and Panwell Way and vica versa.”  

Cambs Live News
Storm Eunice
Whittlesey News

