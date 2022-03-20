News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

North Bank road reopens following flood warning

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 3:15 PM March 20, 2022
Updated: 3:38 PM March 20, 2022
Flooding on North Bank Road in 2019.

Flooding on North Bank Road in 2019. - Credit: Terry Harris

Following warnings from the Environment Agency yesterday (March 19) of a flood risk on the North Bank Road, the closed road has now reopened.

The road was closed alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice but Cambridgeshire County Council has confirmed the road has since re-opened. 

Environment Agency said: "The River Nene has being falling steadily today, March 20. Highways Authority have been able to inspect the road surface and carry out any necessary works to ensure the road is passable. There may be standing water in low lying areas and fields for several days."

