The Norwood Road crossing in March will be closed this Sunday (May 15). - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are being warned of a level crossing closure in March this weekend.

The crossing at Norwood Road will be closed in both directions to all traffic this Sunday (May 15).

The planned works are being carried out by Network Rail and were approved on April 21.

Access will be blocked between midnight and 8.30am.

Cambs Travel News Tweeted: “Norwood Road, March, at the level crossing, will be closed both ways to all traffic on May 15 between the hours of 12:30am and 8:30am due to works by Network Rail.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk