The trailer overturned near the Wisbech Road exit on the Peas Hill Roundabout in March on Monday (May 9). - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Police were forced to close a main route into March last night after a trailer overturned on Peas Hill Roundabout on the A141.

Officers announced the closure just after 8pm yesterday (May 9) and shared a picture of the incident on social media.

The picture shows a yellow JCB forklift towards the Wisbech Road exit into March – next to the IMO car wash and the entrance to Meadowlands Retail Park.

Its trailer can be seen balancing on its side, on one wheel.

Footage from the scene has also been posted on TikTok, along with the viral “you can’t park there, sir” sound.

The video has been seen almost 200 times and the original poster says they were “watching the soaps” when the crash happened.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police, speaking last night, said: “Officers are currently on scene dealing with an overturned trailer at Peas Hill roundabout, A141, March.

“Wisbech Road heading into town is currently closed.

“Please take care when approaching the roundabout.”

