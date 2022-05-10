News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
JCB trailer overturns on A141 near Wisbech Road in March

Harry Rutter

Published: 7:57 AM May 10, 2022
The trailer overturned near the Wisbech Road exit on the Peas Hill Roundabout in March on Monday (May 9).

The trailer overturned near the Wisbech Road exit on the Peas Hill Roundabout in March on Monday (May 9). - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Police were forced to close a main route into March last night after a trailer overturned on Peas Hill Roundabout on the A141.  

Officers announced the closure just after 8pm yesterday (May 9) and shared a picture of the incident on social media. 

The picture shows a yellow JCB forklift towards the Wisbech Road exit into March – next to the IMO car wash and the entrance to Meadowlands Retail Park. 

Its trailer can be seen balancing on its side, on one wheel. 

@leewalker921 When ya here watching the soaps and this happens 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 let’s share and blow this up #share ♬ original sound - The Fartist

Footage from the scene has also been posted on TikTok, along with the viral “you can’t park there, sir” sound. 

The video has been seen almost 200 times and the original poster says they were “watching the soaps” when the crash happened.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police, speaking last night, said: “Officers are currently on scene dealing with an overturned trailer at Peas Hill roundabout, A141, March.  

“Wisbech Road heading into town is currently closed.  

“Please take care when approaching the roundabout.”  

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire. 

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon