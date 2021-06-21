News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A141 closed at roundabout after lorry overturns

John Elworthy

Published: 7:44 PM June 21, 2021   
Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. 

Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned.

This  was the dramatic scene in March tonight after a Turners of Soham lorry overturned. 

It happened on the A141 roundabout on the approach into March around 6pm.

Police and fire crews are on the scene and the road remains blocked. 

The A141 roundabout near Halfords is one of the principal routes to the bypass which and drivers have been urged to stay clear. 

Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. 

Emergency services at the scene of the A141 roundabout after a lorry overturned. - Credit: Kieran Chatten

It is unclear what caused the lorry to overturn. Local reports suggest there has been a developing pothole on the roundabout but it is thought unlikely that could have caused the lorry and trailer to overturn. 

