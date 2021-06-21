Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry
- Credit: Kieran Chatten
A driver was trapped and was released by fire crews after his lorry overturned.
The incident happened on the Peas Hill roundabout in March on Monday evening.
Firefighters said they got the call at 6.54pm on Monday (21) and crews from March were quickly on the scene on the A141.
“We arrived to find an overturned lorry on the March bypass, near the Peas Hill roundabout,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. “We used specialist equipment and released a male casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.”
The spokesperson said fire crews returned to their station by 10.45pm.
Police closed the road while the driver was released and vehicle rescue equipment arrived.
It is unclear what caused the lorry to overturn.
The lorry and trailer belong to Turners of Soham. The company is now one of the largest privately owned transport companies in the United Kingdom.
It operates in excess of 1850 vehicles from 32 sites and employs over 3400 people.