Published: 11:12 AM February 10, 2021

Passengers travelling to and from Peterborough and Cambridge are being urged to check their journeys ahead of major works at London King's Cross as part of a £1.2 billion upgrade to the East Coast Main Line. - Credit: Network Rail

Passengers planning to travel to London for essential reasons are being urged to check their journeys ahead of major upgrade works on the East Coast Main Line.

There will be no trains in or out of London King’s Cross between Friday, February 26 and Sunday, February 28 as essential works are carried out as part of the £1.2 billion upgrade.

Network Rail said the works later this month are part of “a crucial stage of work to simplify track layout between March and June”.

In Cambridgeshire, trains to and from Peterborough and Cambridge will start and end at Potters Bar on February 26, where passengers can connect to London Underground services.

Trains to and from Welwyn Garden City will start and end at New Barnet and services to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will start and end at Gordon Hill on this day.

On February 27, services to and from Peterborough and Cambridge will start and finish at Stevenage, while trains to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will end at Gordon Hill.

The line will start and end at Hitchin for passengers travelling to and from Cambridge and Peterborough on February 28.

Services to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will be extended to Letchworth Garden City and will start and end at Gordon Hill.

No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross, St Pancras International or Moorgate via Finsbury Park between February 26-28.

Network Rail engineers are planning on making essential changes to the tracks and signalling in and around the area over that weekend.

This work will allow rail workers to simplify the track layout at London King’s Cross station between March and June, as well as reopening a railway tunnel which closed in the 1970s, creating two extra tracks in and out of the station.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “I would urge anyone whose journey is essential to plan ahead for this three-day closure of King’s Cross station.

“Advice for passengers is available online now and our staff will be ready to help on the day.”

Buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Hitchin on February 14 because of additional track improvements, while no trains will run between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace on February 21.

Between April 23-25, there will be no trains to or from London King’s Cross and on the Saturday and Sunday, no services will run to or from St Pancras International.

On June 4, there will be no services to or from London King’s Cross or St Pancras International via Finsbury Park from midday.

Between June 5-6, no trains will run at all between London King’s Cross or St Pancras International.

There will also be no trains going to or from London King’s Cross over two weekends in April and June, ahead of a full service on June 7.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast upgrade, said: “The work we’re doing at the end of this month is vital to enable train services to run in and out of King’s Cross station when we close half of the platforms between March and June.

“This East Coast upgrade will bring significant and tangible benefits, such as more reliable journeys on the East Coast Main Line. I’d like to thank all those impacted by this work for their patience.”