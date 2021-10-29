A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a lorry on the A1 near Alwalton in Peterborough. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry on the A1 in Peterborough.

Officers were called at just before 1pm today (October 29) to the A1 northbound, just past Kate’s Cabin Café near Alwalton, with reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

Officers and paramedics attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The road remains currently closed northbound at junction 17, and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DCI Garry Webb of the BCH Road Policing Unit via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 178 of 29 October.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.



