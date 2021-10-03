Train operators prepare for slippery Autumn ahead
- Credit: Network Rail
Greater Anglia and Network Rail are gearing up to tackle slippery rail conditions across the region including in Cambridgeshire this autumn in a bid to keep journeys on time.
Figures show delay minutes due to slippery rails were down by 82 per cent compared to the previous year and there were 95pc fewer cancellations.
Methods such as a wheel slip protection system (WSP) and disposing a small quantity of sand onto the rail to maintain grip will come into force, as leaves drop onto the railway.
Martin Beable, engineering director at Greater Anglia, said: “Most trains are fitted with a WSP system.
“This is the equivalent of the ABS system you have in your car and prevents trains from skidding which can damage their wheels.”
Network Rail will also deploy six ‘leaf busting’ 24/7 railhead treatment trains covering over 49,700 miles from September 27 to December 17 to keep rails clear across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, East London and Essex.
Passengers are advised to check before they travel as Greater Anglia intercity trains leaving Norwich, Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich, and Manningtree before 7.30am will depart up to five minutes earlier, Mondays to Fridays.
Most Read
- 1 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
- 2 Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers
- 3 'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls
- 4 Son's emotional tribute to 'beautiful and gentle' mum killed in A141 crash
- 5 Three boys arrested over 'disgraceful' racially aggravated crimes banned from city
- 6 Teddy boys in Soham, war memorials at Doddington, stackers and thatchers and ‘fashionable ladies.’
- 7 Applause for Ralph Butcher after 50 year battle for Kings Dyke
- 8 Trio's 140-mile ride bids to turn BMX track dream into reality
- 9 Mayor wins support for March make-over
- 10 Mayor's ‘hop-on hop-off' public travel revolution