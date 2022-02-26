Airline passengers will be able to catch a more frequent CrossCountry train to Stansted Airport - Credit: Danny Loo

Cambridgeshire holidaymakers will be able to catch more trains to Stansted Airport after a timetable update.

CrossCountry will run trains between Cambridge and Stansted Airport every two hours from Monday, February 28.

This means that a timetable reduction introduced on January 17 due to staff absences and a dip in passenger numbers will come to an end.

More trains will run between Stansted Airport and Cambridgeshire from Monday, February 28 (File photo) - Credit: Will Durrant

A CrossCountry spokesperson said: "Great news!

"From Monday, we will be introducing some services.

"Birmingham to Cambridge services will return to a normal full timetable (with the exception of four services.

"Stansted to Cambridge will be going back to broadly a two-hourly service."

The return to a two-hourly service provides Peterborough, March, Ely and Cambridge with a regular rail connection to the busy Essex airport.

In addition, a limited number of trains will call at Whittlesea, Manea and Audley End in Essex.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, CrossCountry ran hourly trains between Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport, via Peterborough and Cambridge.

Between January 17, 2022 and February 28, 2022, CrossCountry is only running a limited service between Cambridge and Stansted Airport - Credit: Saffron Photo

What are the Covid-19 international travel rules for UK arrivals?

CrossCountry's more timetable update comes two weeks after the UK government eased international travel restrictions.

International travel rules were last changed for UK arrivals on Friday, February 11.

The gov.uk website details the new rules:

All testing requirements for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals have been removed.

A simplified passenger locator form must be completed on arrival.

Arrivals who do not qualify as fully vaccinated must take a pre-departure test. They must also pay for a PCR test on or before day two after they arrive in the UK.

Who is a fully vaccinated passenger?

According to gov.uk, a fully vaccinated passenger is an adult who has proof of vaccination with a full course of an approved vaccine.

They must have had the final dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before they arrive in England. The day of the final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

A Covid-19 testing centre at London Stansted Airport - Credit: Will Durrant

Can I get a Covid-19 test at Stansted Airport?

Departure and arrivals testing is available at Stansted Airport.

A statement on the airport's website reads: "Travellers must not use NHS testing facilities for travel-related purposes.

"Please do not use the airport travel testing facility if you suspect you may have Covid-19. If this is the case, you must use NHS testing facilities.

"Do not confuse the airport travel testing facility with the NHS drive-through testing facility also located on airport grounds."

More information is on Stansted Airport's website: https://www.stanstedairport.com/coronavirus/testing/