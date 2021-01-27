News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

Road closed and residents without water due to burst water main

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:55 AM January 27, 2021    Updated: 10:00 AM January 27, 2021
Sixteen Foot Bank burst water main

Residents of Stonea could be without water until 10.30am because of a burst water main on the Sixteen Foot Bank that has caused a road closure. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Residents of Stonea could be without water until 10.30am because of a burst water main on the Sixteen Foot Bank that has caused a road closure.

The road has been closed between B1099 Upwell Road and B1093 Manea Road as a result of the disruption.  

Anglian Water are on the scene and police say the road “will be closed for some time”. 

Anglian Water said: "Some customers may have very low water pressure or no water at all. 

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal. 

"They are following the latest government advice and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe.

Most Read

  1. 1 161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine
  2. 2 'Eccentric traveller' to ride Penny-Farthing from London to Paris
  3. 3 More than 60 fines issued to Covid rulebreakers in Cambs this year
  1. 4 Green light for off-licence despite objections
  2. 5 Council chief executive accused of 'indifference' over Covid-19 response
  3. 6 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  4. 7 All staff and residents at Chatteris care home now vaccinated against Covid
  5. 8 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  6. 9 Max and Chloe become pioneers of community housing success in Cambs village
  7. 10 Have your say on Mepal crematorium plans - but be quick

"Supplies should be restored by 10.30am today." 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Exclusive

Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

TV | Exclusive

Former Top Gear star Rory Reid spotted filming with Lamborghini

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Public Health England | Updated

'Amazing team work' at hospital's vaccination clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus