Video

Published: 9:55 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 10:00 AM January 27, 2021

Residents of Stonea could be without water until 10.30am because of a burst water main on the Sixteen Foot Bank that has caused a road closure. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Residents of Stonea could be without water until 10.30am because of a burst water main on the Sixteen Foot Bank that has caused a road closure.

The road has been closed between B1099 Upwell Road and B1093 Manea Road as a result of the disruption.

Anglian Water are on the scene and police say the road “will be closed for some time”.

Anglian Water said: "Some customers may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal.

"They are following the latest government advice and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe.

"Supplies should be restored by 10.30am today."