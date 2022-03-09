Sky-high diesel prices at Shell on Thorney Road on the A47 at Guyhirn. - Credit: John Elworthy

The cost of diesel at a fuel station on the A47 in Cambridgeshire has been clocked at over 196p following “the largest ever rise” in average prices.

One motorist snapped a picture of the eye-watering cost of diesel at 196.9p at the Shell garage on Thorney Road off the A47 at Guyhirn.

It comes as the RAC confirm that today (March 9) is “the largest ever rise in average daily diesel prices we’ve recorded”.

Is this the most expensive fuel in the Fens? Guyhirn near Wisbech. 3.30pm. Today. This morning their diesel was 6p a litre cheaper here. Can’t wait till tomorrow lol pic.twitter.com/x7KH2CcO6T — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 9, 2022

Simon Williams, a RAC fuel spokesman, said: “Average fuel prices leapt to new records again on Tuesday, with diesel jumping a huge 3p a litre in a single day to 165.24p a litre while petrol went up 2p to 158.20p. The diesel daily increase was the second largest on record since 2000.

“The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87 – £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

“Diesel drivers are even worse off with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever – £8 more than in early January.

“Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

“Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70.

“We continue to call on the Chancellor to help drivers by temporarily cutting VAT to at least 15%.

“As it stands 26p a litre of what drivers are paying on the forecourt is attributable to VAT and that comes on top of 58p a litre in fuel duty.

“This tax on a tax is causing unbelievable financial pain to drivers which is why we believe Mr Sunak holds the key to easing the burden.”