Published: 10:41 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM August 31, 2021

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station in Soham from December 2021. - Credit: Network Rail

A key milestone in the development of a new railway station was completed over the bank holiday weekend, connecting it to the wider signalling network.

The completion of signalling work at a new station in Soham is an important milestone in the construction process to allow future train services to call there safely.

From December this year, Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service will be able to stop at Soham.

It will mark the first time a timetabled passenger train has called at the town for 56 years.

Funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA), the completion of the station and the arrival of the first passenger train will mark the culmination of a long campaign to reintroduce services for the Soham community.

Mayor of CAPCA, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “This is part of a general move for smarter and greener ways to get around Cambridgeshire.

“It gives Soham people access to more job and leisure opportunities, helping them to leave the car behind and putting Soham squarely on the business and tourism map.”

Network Rail, along with their contractor, J Murphy and Sons, has worked diligently to deliver this key milestone despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Together with Greater Anglia, the final stages of the station include completing the station itself, essential track, safety and train testing.

There will also be driver training to ensure everything is ready for services to call at the station.

Greater Anglia Managing Director, Jamie Burles, said: “We are looking forward to adding another station to our network, making it even more convenient for people to catch the train.

“Soham station will be served exclusively by our new trains which have gold standard accessibility and all the mod cons modern rail travellers expect.

“Rail is the most sustainable way of travelling after walking and cycling.

“We’re pleased to be making it even easier for more people with the Soham station opening.”

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021.

To find out more about the construction process, visit Network Rail's website.