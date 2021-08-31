News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Station on track for December opening

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:41 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 10:49 AM August 31, 2021
Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station in Soham from December 2021. - Credit: Network Rail

A key milestone in the development of a new railway station was completed over the bank holiday weekend, connecting it to the wider signalling network. 

The completion of signalling work at a new station in Soham is an important milestone in the construction process to allow future train services to call there safely. 

From December this year, Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service will be able to stop at Soham. 

It will mark the first time a timetabled passenger train has called at the town for 56 years. 

Funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA), the completion of the station and the arrival of the first passenger train will mark the culmination of a long campaign to reintroduce services for the Soham community. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station in Soham from December 2021. - Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station in Soham from December 2021. - Credit: Network Rail

You may also want to watch:

Mayor of CAPCA, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “This is part of a general move for smarter and greener ways to get around Cambridgeshire. 

“It gives Soham people access to more job and leisure opportunities, helping them to leave the car behind and putting Soham squarely on the business and tourism map.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 
  2. 2 Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 
  3. 3 Motorist, 19, dies in single vehicle crash
  1. 4 Bailiff hit with rotten eggs, pew fight and poking your head out of moving train 
  2. 5 5 of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS 
  4. 7 Jail for 22-year-old who committed 100 crimes in ONE night
  5. 8 Rapist jailed for life has prison term increased after 40 years of abuse
  6. 9 £60,000 answers prayer ‘Lighten our darkness, we beseech thee, O Lord’ 
  7. 10 Crackdown on speeding drivers in bid to save lives

Network Rail, along with their contractor, J Murphy and Sons, has worked diligently to deliver this key milestone despite Covid-19 restrictions. 

Together with Greater Anglia, the final stages of the station include completing the station itself, essential track, safety and train testing. 

There will also be driver training to ensure everything is ready for services to call at the station. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station in Soham from December 2021. - Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station in Soham from December 2021. - Credit: Network Rail

Greater Anglia Managing Director, Jamie Burles, said: “We are looking forward to adding another station to our network, making it even more convenient for people to catch the train. 

“Soham station will be served exclusively by our new trains which have gold standard accessibility and all the mod cons modern rail travellers expect. 

“Rail is the most sustainable way of travelling after walking and cycling. 

“We’re pleased to be making it even easier for more people with the Soham station opening.” 

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

To find out more about the construction process, visit Network Rail's website.

Greater Anglia
Soham News
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three images of drug dealer Eddie Ransome

Cambs Live

Dealer ran illegal drugs business from home in 'small peaceful village'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Civil parking enforcement in Cambs

Cambridgeshire County Council

Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
'Road Closed' signs up in Broad Street, March, today as engineers search for a suspected gas leak. 

Cambs Live

Town centre access restricted following suspected gas leak

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Applegreen in Bridge Street, Chatteris

Cambs Live

Lone cashier was offered taxi and paid time off after armed robbery

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon