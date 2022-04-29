News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
£32m bridge crossing on target to open this year

John Elworthy

Published: 4:14 PM April 29, 2022
Stunning aerial views of £32m Kings Dyke crossing project

Stunning aerial views of £32m Kings Dyke crossing project by Steve Oldfield - Credit: Fenland Aerial Photography

It has taken some getting used to but A605 users through Whittlesey have become familiar with regular updates on the progress of the £32m King’s Dyke crossing. 

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK was appointed by Cambridgeshire County Council to the scheme in Whittlesey. 

And they have helped to compile a Facebook crossing page that has attracted more than 1,200 followers.  

It is the first time anyone can recall a Cambridgeshire project of this scale being updated on this scale.  

This week the ‘bridge team’ posted that works planned for next week have been rescheduled 

That means traffic lights on the A605 will no longer be required.

The Facebook page said work instead would be carried out within the site before traffic is diverted onto the new roundabout.  

“This will reduce the need for works to be carried out under traffic lights later on in the scheme,” said the post. 

“The tie-in work will now be completed towards the end of May, and we will share more information ahead of time.” 

The team added: “To confirm, this has no impact on the overall schedule of the programme and we’re on track to open to traffic by the end of 2022.” 

