Town centre access restricted following suspected gas leak

John Elworthy

Published: 10:23 AM August 24, 2021   
'Road Closed' signs up in Broad Street, March, today as engineers search for a suspected gas leak. 

Part of Broad Street, March, remains closed today following a suspected gas leak.  

No entrance signs and barriers have been put across the section of Broad Street turning left from Station Road. 

A number of Cadent service vehicles are in Broad Street and cones have been put around a section of the road.  

However, pedestrians continue to walk freely and traffic has not been banned from using the other side of the road. 

'Road Closed' signs up in Broad Street, March, today as engineers search for a suspected gas leak. 

More information is awaited from Cadent on the suspected leak.  

One local resident has described “smelling gas in the area” on Monday.  

Earlier this month March was affected by four gas leaks that caused residents to be evacuated and whole streets closed off.   

Two years ago, Broad Street was closed for a week to allow emergency repairs by Cadent after a gas leak.  

Cambs Live
March News

