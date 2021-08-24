Town centre access restricted following suspected gas leak
- Credit: Cambs Times reader
Part of Broad Street, March, remains closed today following a suspected gas leak.
No entrance signs and barriers have been put across the section of Broad Street turning left from Station Road.
A number of Cadent service vehicles are in Broad Street and cones have been put around a section of the road.
However, pedestrians continue to walk freely and traffic has not been banned from using the other side of the road.
More information is awaited from Cadent on the suspected leak.
You may also want to watch:
One local resident has described “smelling gas in the area” on Monday.
Earlier this month March was affected by four gas leaks that caused residents to be evacuated and whole streets closed off.
Most Read
- 1 Man in court following armed robbery at service station
- 2 Driver ‘blacked out’ with suspected heart attack before crash
- 3 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- 4 Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station
- 5 Banned driver caught twice in a week by same police officer
- 6 Buses continue to replace after derailment
- 7 Council stops restaurant being turned into hostel
- 8 Dash cam footage ends reign of terror by dangerous burglar
- 9 Dealer ran illegal drugs business from home in 'small peaceful village'
- 10 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Cambridgeshire
Two years ago, Broad Street was closed for a week to allow emergency repairs by Cadent after a gas leak.