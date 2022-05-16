Two teenagers were killed in the horror crash on Crowland Road near the A47. - Credit: PA

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, have died in hospital following a horror BMW crash near the A47 and A16 in Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

The boys were passengers in a blue BMW 320 travelling along Crowland Road towards Crowland at about 12.50am on Saturday (May 14).

The vehicle left the road and collided with a bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene and the two boys, and the driver, a 16-year-old boy, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers, from Peterborough, died in hospital yesterday (May 15).

The driver, also from Peterborough, has been arrested in connection with the collision and remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information please contact police via the webchat service https://bit.ly/3wnoBUw quoting incident 29 of May 14.”