News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers face new road layout and traffic lights in A605 roadworks zone

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:53 AM March 18, 2022
Updated: 10:01 AM March 18, 2022
The A605 King's Dyke from above, as work on a new railway level crossing bypass gets underway

Roadworks are already underway to build a new A605 railway bridge at King's Dyke, but works on the existing route now need to begin - Credit: Terry Harris

Drivers on a main road between Peterborough and the Fens will face a new road layout and temporary traffic lights next week.

On Wednesday March 23, work will begin on the A605 at the King's Dyke level crossing near Whittlesey.

The King's Dyke level crossing bypass project from above

Work on the existing A605 means that traffic will have to use part of a new roundabout being constructed as part of separate roadworks at King's Dyke, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Roadworks are already underway in the area as part of a project to build a bypass and new bridge over a section of railway.

While work takes place on the existing road, motorists are being asked to drive on a portion of a new road and one of two new roundabouts, which will temporarily feature traffic lights and two-way traffic.

Drivers will have to use the new stretch of road for three days, until Friday March 25.

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement reads: "Please drive carefully during this temporary layout and observe the signs."

The new A605 King's Dyke bypass is set to open at the end of 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Armed police called to B1098 Cambridgeshire after reports of gunman
  2. 2 Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Cat thought to have been stabbed while out in Chatteris
  1. 4 A47 Fen Road to close for two nights
  2. 5 Seat driver seriously injured after crash with Lamborghini near A47
  3. 6 Line of gas-guzzling Lamborghinis park up at A1 electric vehicle chargers
  4. 7 Huntingdon man admits one punch killing
  5. 8 Best place to live in Cambridgeshire revealed in new poll
  6. 9 Drug driver's car overturns in ditch on A1307 near Godmanchester
  7. 10 Wisbech Port lorry driver was three times the legal alcohol limit at 7am

It is hoped that the bypass will make journeys more reliable between Peterborough and Whittlesey when the new road opens.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridgeshire County Council
Whittlesey News
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

H.R. Mallett & Co will close on March 26 after almost 100 years in Fenland.

Heritage

Family jewellers to close after almost 100 years in March town centre

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Munns family are offering free accommodation to a Ukrainian family fleeing the conflict. 

Cambs Live News

Fenland farming family offer free housing to Ukraine refugees

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Tree stumps placed opposite Cavalry Primary School in March to stop drivers parking on grass verges

Cambs Live News

Residents block roads with tree stumps over 'nightmare' school traffic

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Main image: Police officers in forensics on the scene of a murder in March; Inset: Wendy Cole (deceased); Inset: John Cole

Cambs Live News

Life sentence for March man who stabbed mother to death

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon