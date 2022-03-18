Roadworks are already underway to build a new A605 railway bridge at King's Dyke, but works on the existing route now need to begin - Credit: Terry Harris

Drivers on a main road between Peterborough and the Fens will face a new road layout and temporary traffic lights next week.

On Wednesday March 23, work will begin on the A605 at the King's Dyke level crossing near Whittlesey.

Work on the existing A605 means that traffic will have to use part of a new roundabout being constructed as part of separate roadworks at King's Dyke, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Roadworks are already underway in the area as part of a project to build a bypass and new bridge over a section of railway.

While work takes place on the existing road, motorists are being asked to drive on a portion of a new road and one of two new roundabouts, which will temporarily feature traffic lights and two-way traffic.

Drivers will have to use the new stretch of road for three days, until Friday March 25.

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement reads: "Please drive carefully during this temporary layout and observe the signs."

The new A605 King's Dyke bypass is set to open at the end of 2022.

It is hoped that the bypass will make journeys more reliable between Peterborough and Whittlesey when the new road opens.

