Junction near Rings End where a hot air balloon made an unexpected landing. - Credit: Claire Bear Harpham

‘You can’t park that there, sir’ was the response of scores on social media after a March woman shared a photo of a hot air balloon landing on a Fenland road.

Claire Bear Harpham pulled over to catch a photo of the balloon that came down – safely but still, seemingly, not where it had intended to land.

Motorists using the A141 near Rings End were not so much delayed but mainly intrigued by the ongoing incident.

Drivers slowed to form an orderly, single file ‘convoy’ past the balloon as its navigator remained in the balloon basket – or gondola as some enthusiasts prefer it to be called.

There are 57 million Google searches logged for ‘you can’t park there sir’ - Claire suspects that number to rise!

Posting the photo to social media, she wrote “Expect delays at Rings End junction due to a hot air balloon ‘parked’ in the road”.

Ten days ago, a Virgin hot air balloon dropped down on New Drove, Ramsey; in both instances the balloons have landed safely.