News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:57 PM June 13, 2022
Junction near Rings End where a hot air balloon made an unexpected landing. 

Junction near Rings End where a hot air balloon made an unexpected landing. - Credit: Claire Bear Harpham

‘You can’t park that there, sir’ was the response of scores on social media after a March woman shared a photo of a hot air balloon landing on a Fenland road.  

Claire Bear Harpham pulled over to catch a photo of the balloon that came down – safely but still, seemingly, not where it had intended to land.  

Motorists using the A141 near Rings End were not so much delayed but mainly intrigued by the ongoing incident.  

Drivers slowed to form an orderly, single file ‘convoy’ past the balloon as its navigator remained in the balloon basket – or gondola as some enthusiasts prefer it to be called.  

There are 57 million Google searches logged for ‘you can’t park there sir’ - Claire suspects that number to rise! 

Posting the photo to social media, she wrote “Expect delays at Rings End junction due to a hot air balloon ‘parked’ in the road”. 

Ten days ago, a Virgin hot air balloon dropped down on New Drove, Ramsey; in both instances the balloons have landed safely.  

Fenland News

Don't Miss

The Tour of Cambridgeshire passing through Benwick in June 2015

Cycling

Full list of road closures for UCI Gran Fondo Tour of Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Crown Court

Cambridge Crown Court

10-month jail sentence for man found in flat with two missing girls

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Water spread across the road, with a fire engine and members of the fire brigade.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residential area flooded in March

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon