Buses continue to replace after derailment
Rail travel has again been disrupted today (Monday) with the main line between March and Whittlesey remaining closed.
It follows a derailment last Thursday after a freight train collided with a tractor on a remote level crossing outside of March.
Engineers worked through the weekend and had hoped to re-open the line today but Greater Anglia advised it is not expected to re-open until tomorrow (Wednesday).
A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said disruption is expected until 4am on August 24.
Rail Replacement Bus services, operated by Milken, Youngs, Panther, Felixstowe Travel, Completely Travel and Dons are running between Ely and Peterborough, calling at March, Whittlesea and Peterborough.
This problem is also affecting train services operated by Cross Country and East Midlands Railway.
The spokesperson said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.
“ Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.”