Tributes to newly-married army veteran killed in crash on A16
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
The family of a 47-year-old army veteran killed in a crash on the A16 in Cambridgeshire say their world is an “emptier place without him”.
Dwayne Southard, of Pemway Drive, Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, was driving his Volkswagen Caddy when it was involved in a collision with two HGVs at around 8.20am on Wednesday (April 13).
Emergency services attended but Mr Southard died at the scene in Peterborough.
His family said in tribute: “Dwayne (Chewy) Southard was sadly taken on Wednesday, April 13.
“Dwayne was recently married to Penny and had started a new life In Pinchbeck, and a new career with British Gas.
“He had retired after 23 years’ service in the Royal Army Medical Corp.
“He was a caring and thoughtful husband, friend and had found a soul mate with Penny.
“A father to Molly, son of Jackie and Clive, brother to Shermaine and a true mate to Penny’s sons Ryan and Adam.
“Our world is an emptier place without him.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting incident 90 of April 13.