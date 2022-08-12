Cameron Shepherd was travelling westbound at Kings Cliffe when he crashed his truck with two HGVs having left the A1 near Wansford. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after two lorries and a truck crashed on the A47.

Cameron Shepherd was travelling westbound at Kings Cliffe when he crashed his truck with two HGVs just before 7.15am on Wednesday, August 10 having left the A1 near Wansford.

But Mr Shepherd, 28, of Wignal’s Gate, Holbeach, died at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers and paramedics attended the crash but Mr Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.”

If you saw the crash or the moments leading up to it, report to Cambridgeshire Police by calling 101 or through their web chat service at: https://bit.ly/3JQdXMs, quoting incident 115 of August 10.