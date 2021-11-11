Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Two cars went into the river after a crash on the Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris earlier today (Thursday).

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police said the crash happened just after 8am.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.13am today (11 November) with reports of two cars in the river at Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris.

“Emergency services attended the scene and two people have been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.”

The spokesperson said a short while ago that the road between Ramsey Forty Foot and Puddock Road Junctions will be closed for about the next hour while recovery of the vehicles takes place.

They are advising people to avoid the area.