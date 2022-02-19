A van left on the side of the road after being blown down a verge in to a field at Forty Foot in Ramsey. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pictures show the aftermath of Storm Eunice across Cambridgeshire after a delivery van overturned into a field on Forty Foot Bank.

The white and blue van was spotted on its side in a field near the B1096 at Ramsey earlier this morning (February 19) after a day of strong winds.

A passing motorist, who spotted the vehicle, said: “It looked as if the van had flipped, it had gone straight off the Forty Foot Bank and into the field opposite the river.”

“It looked as if the van had flipped," said an eye-witness. - Credit: Terry Harris

It’s not clear how the van ended up in the field, but images show heavy damage to the front end of the vehicle, as well as damage to the roof.

Storm Eunice caused destruction across the county yesterday with trees falling down all over the region – including one which landed on a dog walker.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to Station Road in Melbourn following reports that a dog walker was trapped by a fallen tree.

The van was found this afternoon (February 19). - Credit: Terry Harris

“An ambulance, a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and three vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

“A man was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment, while the dog was reported to be ok.”

