Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
Published: 3:09 PM March 1, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A trailer was found “well alight” in a Fenland town.
Two fire crews from March were called to the fire on Thorby Avenue at 8.44pm on Thursday, February 25, where they found the trailer ablaze.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The crew arrived to find a trailer well alight.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 10.05pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental. “
