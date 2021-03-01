News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:09 PM March 1, 2021   
Trailer found alight in March

A trailer was found alight on Thorby Avenue, March. The cause of the fire was accidental according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. - Credit: Google Maps

A trailer was found “well alight” in a Fenland town. 

Two fire crews from March were called to the fire on Thorby Avenue at 8.44pm on Thursday, February 25, where they found the trailer ablaze. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The crew arrived to find a trailer well alight.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 10.05pm.  

“The cause of the fire was accidental. “ 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
March News

