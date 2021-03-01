Published: 3:09 PM March 1, 2021

A trailer was found “well alight” in a Fenland town.

Two fire crews from March were called to the fire on Thorby Avenue at 8.44pm on Thursday, February 25, where they found the trailer ablaze.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The crew arrived to find a trailer well alight.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 10.05pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental. “