Advanced search

Video

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

PUBLISHED: 15:32 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 06 November 2019

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

Harry Rutter/CrossCountry

An advert filmed at March Railway Station earlier this year which stars TV's Simon Bird has been released online.

The CrossCountry Trains commercial sees The Inbetweeners star promote the network's new mobile phone app as he walks along the Fen platform.

The Friday Night Dinner actor was spotted in September this year as the large crew closed off half of the station as they filmed all day.

Sporting a geeky ensemble, Bird was wearing a colourful tie, blue jeans and a bright pink shirt as he was snapped by this newspaper recording his lines.

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTAn advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Closing off the car park of March Braza Club, Bird was spotted again heading in and out of his trailer for hair and make-up top ups.

The 25-second promo can now be watched online via the CrossCounty Trains Facebook page and could also be shown on TV very soon.

During filming, Simon did stop to chat to residents and commuters; he was also seen snapping selfies with some people on the platform.

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTAn advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTAn advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mayor James Palmer moves to support March with £4.5m to help build up to 100 affordable homes on ‘windfall’ site in the town

147a Wisbech Road, March, that will be demolished to create an access to a new housing estate that will provide up to 118 new homes - 98 of them for affordable rent. Mayor James Palmer has agreed to financially support the scheme. Picture; GOOGLE

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

Fenland Council rejects bid to demolish former mayor Patsy Brewin’s house in March and replace it with 41 flats

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin. Fenland planners rejected proposals to demolish the house and replace it with flats on the grounds of over development. Picture: ARCHANT

Long awaited re-development of old freezer centre in March to shops and flats is approved

Drawing submitted to Fenland Council shows how the old freezer centre in Station Road, March, will be redeveloped. Plans have been approved. Picture: ARCHANT

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists