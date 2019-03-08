Video

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains Harry Rutter/CrossCountry

An advert filmed at March Railway Station earlier this year which stars TV's Simon Bird has been released online.

The CrossCountry Trains commercial sees The Inbetweeners star promote the network's new mobile phone app as he walks along the Fen platform.

The Friday Night Dinner actor was spotted in September this year as the large crew closed off half of the station as they filmed all day.

Sporting a geeky ensemble, Bird was wearing a colourful tie, blue jeans and a bright pink shirt as he was snapped by this newspaper recording his lines.

Closing off the car park of March Braza Club, Bird was spotted again heading in and out of his trailer for hair and make-up top ups.

The 25-second promo can now be watched online via the CrossCounty Trains Facebook page and could also be shown on TV very soon.

During filming, Simon did stop to chat to residents and commuters; he was also seen snapping selfies with some people on the platform.

