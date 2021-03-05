Published: 5:03 PM March 5, 2021

Hereward Community Rail Partnership and their map of rail services in the Fens.

Post lock down train travel is destined to be more comfortable and convenient in the Fens.

Construction of a112-space car park at Manea station is set to get underway this spring.

Fenland District Council appointed Danaher & Walsh for the Manea car park works last week.

The company’s work is familiar in the Fens – they are undertaking major bridge refurbishments at Pondersbridge and Ramsey St Mary’s.

Due for completion by September 2021, the car park will include cycle parking and a bus turning and drop-off area.

New platform waiting shelters have already been installed at Manea and Whittlesea stations

Meanwhile, March station operator Greater Anglia has appointed Total Property Support Services Limited for the developments there.

Construction is due to start in June 2021 and completion expected in November 2021

The projects are among a series of regeneration schemes for Fenland stations being delivered through Fenland District Council with funding from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) and support from Greater Anglia.

Further plans are in the pipeline for Whittlesea, looking at options for a level crossing upgrade.