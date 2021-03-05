Rail travel in the Fens is going to be much nicer
- Credit: HCRP
Post lock down train travel is destined to be more comfortable and convenient in the Fens.
Construction of a112-space car park at Manea station is set to get underway this spring.
Fenland District Council appointed Danaher & Walsh for the Manea car park works last week.
The company’s work is familiar in the Fens – they are undertaking major bridge refurbishments at Pondersbridge and Ramsey St Mary’s.
Due for completion by September 2021, the car park will include cycle parking and a bus turning and drop-off area.
You may also want to watch:
New platform waiting shelters have already been installed at Manea and Whittlesea stations
Meanwhile, March station operator Greater Anglia has appointed Total Property Support Services Limited for the developments there.
Most Read
- 1 Nine years jail for paedophile who 'manipulated and exploited' teenage girls
- 2 Council told to pay costs as concrete factory wins appeal
- 3 Motorist escapes serious injury after Sixteen Foot Bank crash
- 4 Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight
- 5 Two cars – including Range Rover – stolen overnight in keyless thefts
- 6 Creative student inspired by grandfather pens first novel
- 7 Horror crash all because BMW driver left home with frozen windscreen
- 8 Man hospitalised with serious injuries after industrial accident
- 9 Funeral director bids to reach 'highest standard possible' in new role
- 10 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
Construction is due to start in June 2021 and completion expected in November 2021
The projects are among a series of regeneration schemes for Fenland stations being delivered through Fenland District Council with funding from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) and support from Greater Anglia.
Further plans are in the pipeline for Whittlesea, looking at options for a level crossing upgrade.