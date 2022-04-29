Exclusive
Firefighters rescue five students trapped in lift at Neale-Wade Academy
Five pupils were rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a lift for almost two hours at Neale-Wade Academy this afternoon.
The students entered the lift just after their lunch break today (April 29) and were reportedly stuck for more than an hour and a half.
A source says one of the students used their mobile phone to dial the school’s reception to let staff know the group were stuck.
“The whole lift just turned off,” they said.
Staff reportedly stood by the lift – telling the pupils “it was all going to be alright” while firefighters were on their way.
A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from March responded to an incident at Neale-Wade Academy this afternoon.
“They released five students from a lift.”
The students were forced to “jump out of the lift” after it became stuck between two floors.
The Active Learning Trust has been approached for a comment.