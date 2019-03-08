Cambs Cops break-up 'illegal encampment' set up on B1040 in Ramsey after caravan owners served with eviction notice

Cambridgeshire Police have broken-up an illegal encampment on the B1040 in Ramsey just days after a group of seven sisters made themselves at home in March.

Police in Cambridgeshire have ended an illegal encampment this week after caravans were spotted pitching up at the side of a Fenland B road.

Cambridgeshire Police have broken-up an illegal encampment on the B1040 in Ramsey just days after a group of seven sisters made themselves at home in March.

Landowners were forced to serve an eviction notice to the uninvited guests who made themselves at home on the B1040 in Ramsey on Tuesday (May 14).

Officers released images on social media of fire damage and rubbish left behind after the caravan owners moved away from the side of the road when police arrived.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We worked with and supported land owners to oversee the end to an illegal encampment from the B1040 in Ramsey

"The group left of their own accord prior to being served an eviction notice on behalf of the land owner."

Cambridgeshire Police have broken-up an illegal encampment on the B1040 in Ramsey just days after a group of seven sisters made themselves at home in March.

One Ramsey resident said she had never seen so many police cars in the town. She said that officers were "walking and driving around most of the day".

After the images were released online, members of the public started debate in the comment section - some arguing if officers should have just "let them be".

The news comes after a group of seven sisters moved into The Avenue park in March last weekend - members of the community have expressed how clean and tidy they have been.

The Avenue park in March where a family of seven sisters have set up their caravans earlier this week.

One person said: "They get moved on all the time but how can they be when council won't give them planning on permanent land.

"They have no choice, plus maybe they don't want to settle, they're travellers, it's what they been doing for years."

Police say they encourage members of the public to contact their local council if they spot an illegal encampment so that "appropriate action can be taken".

Another person on social media said: "Why can't people leave them alone? They haven't done anything wrong and aren't causing anyone harm."

Someone, not in favour of Ramsey's new residents, said: "Presumably the people that think its ok for them to pitch up where ever will be donning gloves to clear the mess up instead of the council."

The council says that if travellers are camped on council land, they are able to evict them. But if it is private land, it is up to the landowner.

According to Fenland District Council, the government advises that when travellers are not causing a problem, the site "may be tolerated".