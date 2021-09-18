Gallery
Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled
- Credit: Terry Harris
For the second time in a month travellers disrupted local sport by moving onto a local pitch forcing the suspension of all fixtures.
Two days ago, a convoy of travellers moved onto the Campbell Drive Sports Field in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.
It follows a similar incident last month when travellers pitched up for several days forcing cancellation of all events at Ely Outdoor Sports Association.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Gunthorpe Harriers FC said: “Unfortunately we have been invaded by travellers who are now camped on the Campbell Drive playing fields (our pitches).
“All training and home matches are cancelled until further notice and we will update you all when we know more.”
Local councillors are discussing what action can be taken at Gunthorpe – they estimate some 18 caravans are encircling the pitches.
In Ely, the clearing up costs were considerable although a fund-raising campaign raised nearly £4,000 to support the outdoor association.
