News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 9:59 AM September 18, 2021   
Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Travellers set up camp at Gunthorpe - only last month a similar encampment at Ely also forced sporting fixtures to be cancelled. - Credit: Terry Harris

For the second time in a month travellers disrupted local sport by moving onto a local pitch forcing the suspension of all fixtures.  

Two days ago, a convoy of travellers moved onto the Campbell Drive Sports Field in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.  

It follows a similar incident last month when travellers pitched up for several days forcing cancellation of all events at Ely Outdoor Sports Association.  

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pitch. A youth football club in Peterborough has been forced to cancel all of their training and home matches for the foreseeable future after Travellers made camp on their pitch., Gunthorpe / Campbell Drive playing fields, Peterborough Saturday 18 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: NC

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pitch. A youth football club in Peterborough has been forced to cancel all of their training and home matches for the foreseeable future after Travellers made camp on their pitch., Gunthorpe / Campbell Drive playing fields, Peterborough Saturday 18 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: NC

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pitch. A youth football club in Peterborough has been forced to cancel all of their training and home matches for the foreseeable future after Travellers made camp on their pitch., Gunthorpe / Campbell Drive playing fields, Peterborough Saturday 18 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: NC

In a statement on their Facebook page, Gunthorpe Harriers FC said: “Unfortunately we have been invaded by travellers who are now camped on the Campbell Drive playing fields (our pitches). 

“All training and home matches are cancelled until further notice and we will update you all when we know more.” 

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pitch. A youth football club in Peterborough has been forced to cancel all of their training and home matches for the foreseeable future after Travellers made camp on their pitch., Gunthorpe / Campbell Drive playing fields, Peterborough Saturday 18 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: NC

You may also want to watch:

Local councillors are discussing what action can be taken at Gunthorpe – they estimate some 18 caravans are encircling the pitches.  

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pitch. A youth football club in Peterborough has been forced to cancel all of their training and home matches for the foreseeable future after Travellers made camp on their pitch., Gunthorpe / Campbell Drive playing fields, Peterborough Saturday 18 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: NC

In Ely, the clearing up costs were considerable although a fund-raising campaign raised nearly £4,000 to support the outdoor association.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre
  2. 2 Family remembers 'cheeky, friendly and well-liked' mechanic
  3. 3 Body found in Wisbech road
  1. 4 Diamond celebrations for former mayor and council chairman
  2. 5 Chatteris firm with £20m growth plan
  3. 6 ‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  
  4. 7 Crash driver four and a half times over drink drive limit
  5. 8 Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store
  6. 9 Tractor driver error may have caused freight derailment in the Fens 
  7. 10 Man confronted in live stream cleared of all sex abuse allegations
Cambs Live
Ely News
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorcyclist narrowly misses car on B1093 Manea Road

Video

Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Tilly the cat of Wimblington

Updated

Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
MP Steve Barclay

Cambs Live

Top Cabinet post for NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Lawrence, 32, is being urgently sought by police for child neglect offences.  

Cambs Live

Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon