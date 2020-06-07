Advanced search

Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 15:08 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 June 2020

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

Two cocker spaniels were rescued and returned to their owners after police raided a travellers’ site in the Fens.

The family pets were not the only items seized by Cambridgeshire police.

“Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime, two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft,” Cambs Rural Police Action Team tweeted.

Detectives, joined by officers from the force’s rural crime action team, arrived at the site in Schole Road, Willingham at 7am on Friday (June 5).

The two dogs they found had been stolen in Bluntisham two days earlier. Tilly and Abba were later returned to their owners.

Police also discovered 16 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth more than £13,000. Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

DC Henry Longhurst said: “The warrant has not only seen cannabis and stolen vehicles seized, but family pets returned home.

“Investigations into the thefts and the drugs are ongoing.”

