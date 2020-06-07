Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS. Archant

Two cocker spaniels were rescued and returned to their owners after police raided a travellers’ site in the Fens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS. In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

The family pets were not the only items seized by Cambridgeshire police.

“Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime, two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft,” Cambs Rural Police Action Team tweeted.

Detectives, joined by officers from the force’s rural crime action team, arrived at the site in Schole Road, Willingham at 7am on Friday (June 5).

The two dogs they found had been stolen in Bluntisham two days earlier. Tilly and Abba were later returned to their owners.

One of the stolen vehicles recovered in the police raid at Willingham One of the stolen vehicles recovered in the police raid at Willingham

Police also discovered 16 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth more than £13,000. Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

DC Henry Longhurst said: “The warrant has not only seen cannabis and stolen vehicles seized, but family pets returned home.

“Investigations into the thefts and the drugs are ongoing.”

A stolen vehicle recovered at Willingham in the police raid A stolen vehicle recovered at Willingham in the police raid

Dogs have been reunited with their owners after the raid at Willingham Dogs have been reunited with their owners after the raid at Willingham

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS. In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

You may also want to watch: