March animal lover cycles 100 miles to help seals in need

March volunteer seal rescuer Trevor Wright is taking on a 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for the RSPCA . Picture: RSPCA. Archant

A volunteer seal rescuer from March is taking on a 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for the RSPCA.

Trevor Wright, a volunteer for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, will take on the Prudential RideLondon in August in support of the RSPCA’s wildlife centre in Norfolk.

Trevor, who lives with his wife Stephanie and their two rescue cats, said: “I’ve been volunteering for the BDMLR for about a year and a half.

“We are mostly called out to rescue seal pups and 90 per cent of those rescued are transported to RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation.

“The staff’s dedication and kindness for these wild animals is amazing. They are so brilliant and passionate.

“It’s amazing the amount of work that goes into helping these animals.”

During his time volunteering for the BDMLR, Trevor has rescued seals up and down the Norfolk coast line. In June 2018 he was also involved in monitoring the fin whale before it died in King’s Lynn.

“When the RSPCA release some of the seals we’ve rescued, they invite us to go down and watch them being released,” he added.

“It is lovely because you’ve been able to watch their journey right from the beginning, when they are in their worst state and then once they have been nursed back to health you get to watch them go back into the wild where they belong. It’s quite powerful to see.”

Prudential RideLondon takes place in August and will see people choosing to cycle 100 or 46 miles through the city, starting at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Over the last year and a half, Trevor has completed a half marathon, lost three stone in weight and is now training for the cycle ride.

“I’ve suffered from a knee injury which has made training a bit more difficult but I’m determined I will do the challenge no matter what.”

Trevor, whose day-to-day job sees him work for NHS Blood and Transplant, also volunteers for the Orangutan Foundation and has been to Borneo multiple times to see and witness orangutans first hand and the dangers they face.

The self-proclaimed animal lover has two rescue cats, Joey who was dumped as a kitten and Luna, a Norwegian Forest cat who was found on a landfill site by his wife Steph.

When Luna was found she was so small she could fit into the palm of a hand.

To support Trevor’s challenge, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trevor-wright5