Seal rescuer and animal lover Trevor to tackle mammoth cycle challenge in aid of RSPCA

PUBLISHED: 16:12 31 July 2019

Trevor Wright, from March, has been volunteering for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) for the last year-and-a-half, rescuing Unicorn the seal from Snettisham beach. Trevor is about to embark on a 100-mile cycle challenge in London to raise funds for the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre and has nearly reached his target. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHT

Archant

A seal rescuer from March is tackling a mammoth 100-mile cycle challenge for charity to continue helping more seals in need.

Trevor and his two rescue cats: Joey and Luna. During his volunteer work with the BDMLR, he rescues seal pups and returns them to the East Winch Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHTTrevor and his two rescue cats: Joey and Luna. During his volunteer work with the BDMLR, he rescues seal pups and returns them to the East Winch Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHT

Trevor Wright, a volunteer for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), will be taking part in Prudential RideLondon this weekend in support of the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk.

In June, Unicorn the seal was admitted to the wildlife centre after being rescued by Trevor as passers-by contacted the BDMLR when they spotted a lost seal pup at Snettisham beach.

Trevor, who lives with his wife Stephanie and their two rescue cats, said: "We are mostly called out to rescue seal pups and 90% of those rescued I transport to RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation.

"The staff's dedication and kindness for these wild animals is amazing; they are so brilliant and passionate.

Trevor Wright, a seal rescuer from March, will take on the Prudential RideLondon 100-mile cycle challenge this weekend in aid of the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHTTrevor Wright, a seal rescuer from March, will take on the Prudential RideLondon 100-mile cycle challenge this weekend in aid of the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHT

"It's amazing the amount of work that goes into helping these animals."

For the last year-and-a-half, Trevor has been volunteering for the BDMLR, rescuing numerous seals up and down the Norfolk coast.

So far, he has raised £410 of his £500 target and is now making a final push to raise the remaining funds.

A self-proclaimed animal lover, Trevor's day-to-day job is working for the NHS Blood and Transplant service, also volunteers for the Orangutan Foundation and has previously travelled to Borneo to witness the dangers orangutans face.

Trevor Wright, from March, has been volunteering for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) for the last year-and-a-half, rescuing Unicorn the seal from Snettisham beach. Trevor is about to embark on a 100-mile cycle challenge in London to raise funds for the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre and has nearly reached his target. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHTTrevor Wright, from March, has been volunteering for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) for the last year-and-a-half, rescuing Unicorn the seal from Snettisham beach. Trevor is about to embark on a 100-mile cycle challenge in London to raise funds for the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre and has nearly reached his target. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHT

Alison Charles, RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre manager, said: "We greatly appreciate Trevor's support in fundraising for East Winch.

"Without the help of people like Trevor we wouldn't be able to rescue as many seals and see them released back to the wild."

The ride will begin at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and finishes at The Mall, with cyclists able to enjoy a traffic-free route in the capital.

Last year, the East Winch Wildlife Centre cared for 80 common seals and 85 grey seals, admitting a total of 4,485 wildlife casualties throughout 2018 and 2,121 up to June this year.

To support Trevor's challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trevor-wright5, or to find out how you can help fundraise for the RSPCA, head over to their website: https://www.rspca.org.uk/home.

