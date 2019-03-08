'We will never forget her': 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a "room full of love and heartache" as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke.

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

The 29-year-old tragically died following a crash on March Road, in Coates, on Monday morning after her car left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Geri was academy manager of the 20Twenty Academy youth theatres and youth volunteering programs, as well as mentoring apprentices.

Last night members of the arts production company met at March Town Hall to share memories, tears and laughter.

Bouquets of flowers were left at the entrance, with dozens of heartfelt messages pouring in on social media.

One lady wrote: "A room full of love and heartache for a lady who inspired so many.

"We were truly blessed to have known Geri and she will be so very missed."

Another added: "Such a huge loss, but take a look at all those amazing children and young people she has influenced, encouraged and inspired.

"What a legacy she has left for us."

Others described Geri as having a heart of gold and "always smiling and looking like she was totally loving her life".

"The only words I could find for her mum this evening was thank you for giving us the opportunity of sharing part of Geri's life," one person added.

"Geri touched our hearts and made such a positive impact on us and we will never forget her."