Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'We will never forget her': 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 19 June 2019

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

It was described as a "room full of love and heartache" as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

Archant

It was described as a "room full of love and heartache" as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke.

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOKTributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

The 29-year-old tragically died following a crash on March Road, in Coates, on Monday morning after her car left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Geri was academy manager of the 20Twenty Academy youth theatres and youth volunteering programs, as well as mentoring apprentices.

Last night members of the arts production company met at March Town Hall to share memories, tears and laughter.

Bouquets of flowers were left at the entrance, with dozens of heartfelt messages pouring in on social media.

One lady wrote: "A room full of love and heartache for a lady who inspired so many.

You may also want to watch:

"We were truly blessed to have known Geri and she will be so very missed."

Another added: "Such a huge loss, but take a look at all those amazing children and young people she has influenced, encouraged and inspired.

"What a legacy she has left for us."

Others described Geri as having a heart of gold and "always smiling and looking like she was totally loving her life".

"The only words I could find for her mum this evening was thank you for giving us the opportunity of sharing part of Geri's life," one person added.

"Geri touched our hearts and made such a positive impact on us and we will never forget her."

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Oriental garden in March open to the public this weekend

Step into a beautiful blooming oriental paradise in March this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme. Picture: PAUL NIELSEN BOM

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Oriental garden in March open to the public this weekend

Step into a beautiful blooming oriental paradise in March this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme. Picture: PAUL NIELSEN BOM

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

Funding boost for green spaces in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Funding boost for green spaces in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT.

Chatteris law firm Ward Gethin Archer to hold free legal advice day

Personal Injury Lawyer, Claire Clark, will be on hand to answer any of your questions next month. Picture: SARAH FAIRBROTHER

Two Fen footballers aim to achieve national success

Connor Bird (right) will be aiming for national glory with Peterborough United Amputees next week. Picture: LAJ PHOTOGRAPHY

Here’s the plucky gala prince and gala princess who shone through the rain at March Summer Festival

March Summer Festival Gala Prince (Kaylan Rendell) and the Gala Princess (Lexi Bradshaw) in a horse-drawn carriage provided by George Sharman. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists