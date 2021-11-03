Pete Tunstall was killed in a collision with a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X on the A505 near Whittlesford on October 29. - Credit: POLICE

The family of a man who died in a collision with a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X on the A505 near Whittlesford say ‘he had the heart of a lion’.

Pete Tunstall, 52, of Hunters Close, Tring, Hertfordshire, was riding his motorcycle at just before 4pm on Friday October 29 when he was struck by two vehicles near the BP service station.

Today, Pete’s family released the following statement:

“Pete was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

“Pete, a scouser by birth and big Liverpool FC fan, was a retired warrant officer who served 22 years in the British Army in the Royal Corps of Transport and later the Royal Logistics Corps.

“He was a very experienced and safe rider who had in the past completed in endurance races, ridden off-road bikes and has been a close protection driver and rider in the military, trained to advanced police standards.

“He ended his career in Wales, which is where he met his wife, Tracy.

“Pete had the heart of a lion, was fiercely protective of his family and friends and loved Tracy and his children Ryan and Aimee and three step-sons Chris, Alex and Jack totally and unconditionally.

“He was always ready with a smile, a bear hug and words of encouragement.

“The baby of the family, he also leaves behind brothers Tim and Ian and sisters Jaqueline and Gillian.

“Pete was a loyal friend and proud veteran who had just started to get back in touch with old mates again.

“The whole family are devastated by the loss of Pete, and are still struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

"Tracy would like to thank everyone who has offered words of comfort and support."

A 38-year-old man from Diss, in Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs and drug driving.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information, in particular dash-cam footage of the collision or any of the vehicles involved, is urged to contact the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit via web chat or online forms quoting incident 265 on October 29.