Published: 2:26 PM May 18, 2021

Kevin Rye, 48, of Highfield Mews, Brackley, Northamptonshire, died after his Mercedes-Benz car overturned on the A16 at Newborough. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The family of a 48-year-old father-of-three killed in a horror single-car crash have paid tribute to the “talented” army veteran of 26 years.

Kevin Rye’s Mercedes-Benz CLK was found upside down in a ditch beside the A16 near a quiet Cambridgeshire village on Sunday (May 16).

Officers discovered the black car beside the southbound carriageway at Newborough just after 6.15pm, Mr Rye was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin’s family said: “Kevin was a 26-year veteran of the army and a talented engineer.

“He has three children and a close family and was due to celebrate his second wedding anniversary this year with his loving wife Tina.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Kevin Rye, 48, of Highfield Mews, Brackley, Northamptonshire, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no passengers.

“Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact us via web chat, online forms quoting incident 96 of May 16 or call 101.”