‘The kindest soul anyone will ever meet’ - daughter’s moving tribute to mum who ‘fought and battled until the end’

The daughter of a Chatteris postmistress has paid tribute to her “mumsy”, calling her “the kindest soul anyone will ever meet” and praising her for “fighting and battling until the end”.

Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, hundreds of local residents have paid tribute to Ramila Picture: SATISH KARIA Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, hundreds of local residents have paid tribute to Ramila Picture: SATISH KARIA

The death of Ramila Karia, who worked at the town’s post office for many years, came after a long illness and was announced by her husband and postmaster Satish Karia.

Hundreds of people posted moving tributes on social media in memory of the mother-of-two. One of those was their daughter Reshma Karia, who said her mum would “leave a mark of remembrance to anyone she comes across. Sweet, funny, jolly, always smiling, and will do anything for anyone in need.

“Mum, you gave me 33 amazing years of my life. It broke me each day since you fell ill fighting for us in ICU for a month, it was an emotional journey.

She added: “You fought so hard even the doctors were impressed. I fought so hard to get in the Intensive Care Unit ward to see you, sent out some crazy emails, gave it a shot so I could at least see you.

“But the illness took over everything and nothing was allowed. I know I was your drama queen but no one can tell me off for trying!

“Me and you won’t ever be apart, our bond was super strong just like you are. We always had the best moments, best bants, endless pictures and priceless chats.”

In her emotional Facebook post, Reshma continued to say “you are not just my mum but also my best friend, me and you couldn’t go without each other.

“Your kindness, positivity and unconditional love has left a mark forever in me. You have given me only the best of everything.

“You have given me the most fuel to be strong and raised me to be thankful for having such a beautiful life.”

“I will never understand why god took you like this, you gave us EVERYTHING and you deserve nothing but happiness and some major resting time.

“I hope i get to join you one day and reunite with you on your journey, so no one can take you away from me ever again I miss you. I love you. You are my queen forever.

“I am broken inside, but you are the beat of my heart. I will make you proud and live your legacy in style.

“Me, my brother Sunit and dad Satish are so happy we had the best years with you babes. You are truly one in a million and will be my inspiration forever.”

In her tribute, Reshma also thanks “everyone who has sent, love, prayers, and messages” as well as commending the Peterborough City Hospital team for their “remarkable efforts.

“The best part was to know mum was not left alone and always had a nurse by her side”.

She also thanked her brother Sunit “who was holding it down, handling the doctors calls, even when it got super tough not knowing what was coming ahead.

“Each day, you would still remain strong for us. Mum would definitely be impressed.”

Reshma finishes the tribute by simply writing: “Love you mum. You are always here with us NO MATTER WHAT!”