Family pay tribute to ‘well-known true Fen character’ Don Stanley Burr
- Credit: Family/Supplied
Tributes have been paid to the late Donald Stanley Burr after the “well-known true Fen character” passed away in late December.
Mr Burr, who is most known in March and Westry for spending many years at Enfield Farm in Goosetree, died on Thursday, December 31 aged 84.
Valerie Broomfield, his daughter, said: “He would breed pigs for Melton Mowbray market and on quite a few occasions would make top price and also sell to local butchers.
“He always said when it's time for me to go I want to make my last journey on tractor and trailer, so that’s what we did with the help of his grandson and Turner & Son.
“The cortège took place on the January 25 from Grandford Corner, Westry to Fenland Crematorium in March.
“He was a much-loved dad, grandad, great grandad and friend and he will always be remembered for the true Fen character he was.
“Just a little thank you to Turner & Son and Rev’d Anthony Chandler for making our dad’s wishes.”
