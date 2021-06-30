Published: 5:00 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 5:52 PM June 30, 2021

Tributes have been paid to mum-of-two and foster carer Sam Bradford, who died suddenly yesterday. - Credit: Supplied by family

A community is rallying to support the family of a ‘caring and loving’ foster carer who died suddenly yesterday (Tuesday).

Sam Bradford, 36, a mum-of-two from Manea, is thought to have had a heart attack although a post mortem is yet to confirm this.

Her sister, Robyn-Jade Conway said: “Sam was caring, loving and honestly the best person I know.

“Anyone who knew her or was in her presence always had a smile on their face as she just radiated positive energy.

“She was very mothering towards me as I am her baby sister and had my back always. Sam also gave the best advice.”

Sam Bradford, 36, from Manea, died suddenly in March on Tuesday (June 29). - Credit: Supplied by the family of Sam Bradford

Sam had been a foster carer for 18 months with Cambridgeshire County Council.

Robyn added: “As a foster carer, Sam simply wanted to help babies in her care and children in need. She truly was a remarkable person.

“We are all extremely proud of her and feel so blessed she was in our lives.”

Sam was on her way to a fostering-related commitment in March when she suddenly became unwell at Hereward Hall, in County Road.

The emergency services were called and despite everyone’s best efforts, she died at the scene.

Sam Bradford. 36, was a mum of two boys and a foster carer for Cambridgeshire County Council. She died suddenly in March on June 29. - Credit: Supplied by the family of Sam Bradford

A county council spokesperson said: "The sudden death of Sam is a tragedy and we offer our most sincere condolences to her husband, her two sons and her wider family.

"Sam was one of our foster carers, and she provided exceptional and loving care to some of the most vulnerable children in Cambridgeshire.

“Sam received excellent feedback from a wide range of professionals on the care that she provided and was always happy to support others when they needed it.”

Sam Bradford, with her husband Steve. The mum-of-two and committed foster carer died suddenly yesterday in March. - Credit: Supplied by Sam Bradford's family

Sam and her husband Steve have two boys together, aged four and six.

To help support the youngsters, mums from Manea Community Primary School have launched a JustGiving fundraising page for them.

The community has already raised its £500 target.

The page says: “We know that no amount of money will bring Sam back but we hope we can play a part to the boys future or some days of happiness.”

Messages left on the donations page have described Sam as having ‘a beautiful soul’ and ‘such a lovely and friendly person’.

“Sam was caring, loving and honestly the best person I know," her sister Robyn-Jade Conway said. - Credit: Supplied by the family of Sam Bradford

Another says: “Sam was an amazing lady and an amazing mum and foster mum.

“My heart is broken for her family and her children.”

If you would also like to donate, visit the fundraising page here...