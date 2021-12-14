News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tributes to 'caring' woman killed in Thorney crash



Ben Jolley

Published: 3:58 PM December 14, 2021
Elizabeth Telford died in a collision at New Cut, Thorney on Sunday December 12

Family and friends of Elizabeth Telford, who died in a collision at New Cut, Thorney, on Sunday, have remembered her as "caring, helpful and considerate”. - Credit: POLICE

A woman who died in a collision in Thorney at the weekend has been remembered as "a caring, helpful and considerate”.

Elizabeth Telford, 66 and of Wainwright, Werrington, Peterborough, died at the scene of the crash at New Cut on Sunday December 12.

Police were called at 10.23am with reports of a collision involving a Nissan Elgrand and a Citroen C1.

Elizabeth’s family and friends said: “We are deeply saddened by Elizabeth’s untimely passing, she will be sorely missed.

“She was a caring daughter, partner and sister and a helpful and considerate friend”.

The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old man from the Spalding area, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries where he remains.

A passenger from the Nissan was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 181 of December 12.




