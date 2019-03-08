'He was a kind, gentle soul': Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie's charity

A popular March man who died following a short battle with cancer will have his legacy live on after he donated more than £800 to Eddie’s charity.

Jim Clarke was an active fundraiser in the Fenland area and always strived to do his best to support people with learning disabilities.

Before he passed away in December last year, aged 70, he announced that any funds left after his estate was settled should be shared between Eddie's and Cancer Research.

On Wednesday (April 24), friends and supporters from Eddie's gathered at the centre in March High Street to present the cheques.

The money will go towards the Eddie's Befriending Scheme, which supports people with learning disabilities in Cambridgeshire get out and enjoy social activities with the help of a volunteer 'befriender'.

Kathy West, who was a befriender to Jim, spoke of his work in the community and how popular he was.

She said: “He was such a lovely man and very highly thought of in the area.

“He was always out fundraising for Eddie's at the St George's Fayre, the March Summer Festival and the Christmas lights.

“Everyone would always be asking about him in the town and he loved reading the Cambs Times newspaper every week.

“He was a gentle, kind soul who is dearly missed.”

Jim had previously lived in Benwick and was a member of the United Services Club in March as well as an avid bowler at the GER Club.

Friends of Jim's at Eddie's, including Kathy and Jacky, made a collage of their favourite times together to keep his memory alive.

Kathy joined Theresa Ashwood from Cancer Research and John Ellis, chief executive of The Edmund Trust, to handover a cheque for £894 for both charities.

The Eddie's Befriending Scheme was recently re-launched after it had originally started in 2001.

Ann Cross, from March, who has been a befriender for the last 10 years, said: “It is such a rewarding thing to do and I would recommend anyone thinking of getting involved to do it.

“Just a little bit of time makes a huge difference.”

For more information visit http://www.eddies.org.uk/