Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'He was a kind, gentle soul': Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie's charity

PUBLISHED: 12:10 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 25 April 2019

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

'He was a kind, gentle soul': Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie's charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Archant

A popular March man who died following a short battle with cancer will have his legacy live on after he donated more than £800 to Eddie’s charity.

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Jim Clarke was an active fundraiser in the Fenland area and always strived to do his best to support people with learning disabilities.

Before he passed away in December last year, aged 70, he announced that any funds left after his estate was settled should be shared between Eddie's and Cancer Research.

On Wednesday (April 24), friends and supporters from Eddie's gathered at the centre in March High Street to present the cheques.

The money will go towards the Eddie's Befriending Scheme, which supports people with learning disabilities in Cambridgeshire get out and enjoy social activities with the help of a volunteer 'befriender'.

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Kathy West, who was a befriender to Jim, spoke of his work in the community and how popular he was.

She said: “He was such a lovely man and very highly thought of in the area.

“He was always out fundraising for Eddie's at the St George's Fayre, the March Summer Festival and the Christmas lights.

“Everyone would always be asking about him in the town and he loved reading the Cambs Times newspaper every week.

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Pictured is Theresa, Kathy, John and Ann. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Pictured is Theresa, Kathy, John and Ann. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

“He was a gentle, kind soul who is dearly missed.”

Jim had previously lived in Benwick and was a member of the United Services Club in March as well as an avid bowler at the GER Club.

Friends of Jim's at Eddie's, including Kathy and Jacky, made a collage of their favourite times together to keep his memory alive.

You may also want to watch:

Kathy joined Theresa Ashwood from Cancer Research and John Ellis, chief executive of The Edmund Trust, to handover a cheque for £894 for both charities.

The Eddie's Befriending Scheme was recently re-launched after it had originally started in 2001.

Ann Cross, from March, who has been a befriender for the last 10 years, said: “It is such a rewarding thing to do and I would recommend anyone thinking of getting involved to do it.

“Just a little bit of time makes a huge difference.”

For more information visit http://www.eddies.org.uk/

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the the Sixteen Foot Bank following a collision. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle March kitchen fire for almost an hour at Primrose Crescent on Easter Monday

Primrose Crescent in March where a kitchen fire broke out over the Easter Weekend. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

They had only known each other for a few days but in a ‘fit of anger’ she murdered him - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife, court told

23-year-old Filip Jaskiewicz who was stabbed to death by his girl friend, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two cars cause ‘carnage’ after colliding near Sir Harry Smith Community College during end of school day on Eastrea Road

The road where two cars collided yesterday afternoon (April 24) at the end of the school day near Sir Harry Smith. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity

‘He was a kind, gentle soul’: Tributes to March man Jim Clarke who left more than £800 to Eddie’s charity. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

March Town end home schedule in style

Action from March Town's win over Fakenham (pic Ian Carter)

Five hundred snakes, 300 turtles, 145 bearded dragons, five racoon dogs, four marmosets and one wallaby rescued in Cambridgeshire by the RSPCA last year

Some of the exotic animals rescued by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire within the last year, new stats have revealed. Picture: RSPCA ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists