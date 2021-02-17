Published: 12:50 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM February 17, 2021

Motorcyclist Eric Gowler was killed just before 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day on Wisbech Road, March. - Credit: Family

The family of Eric Gowler who was killed following a collision in March on Valentine’s Day have paid tribute to him.

“He would do anything to help anyone and he had a smile that would light up a room,” said his family.

Eric was killed just before 7.30pm on Wisbech Road and involved a car and his motorbike.

Eric, 34, of St Peters Road, March, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

In tribute, Eric’s family said: “Eric was a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle. He was a friend to many and lived life to the full.

You may also want to watch:

“Both he and his son had a passion for anything with an engine.

Motorcyclist Eric Gowler was killed just before 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day on Wisbech Road, March. - Credit: Family





“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we would like to thank all those who helped at the scene, and for all the tributes left for Eric - he had more friends than we knew.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should report this via the force’s web chat here: https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH, report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or alternatively call 101, quoting incident 341 of February 14.