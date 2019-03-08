What a fantastic start to the season for the March Ladybirds Netball Club - all three of their teams turning in great performances

Plenty of cheer about for March Ladybirds netball squad. Some team and individual success give plenty of reason to celebrate. Picture; MARCH LADYBIRDS Archant

March Ladybirds Netball Club had a fantastic start to their summer season with all three of their senior teams securing wins in their matches in the Wisbech Netball League.

In a closely contested match, Ladybirds 1 beat Jets 28-24.

Players of the match were Mel Haylock and Skye Leigh.

Meanwhile Ladybirds 2 secured a decisive victory over Foxes 3, winning 56-7 with players of the match being recognised as Tracey Smith and Louise Fryett.

And for Ladybirds 3 there was some lovely and lively netball on display in their game against Mustangs.

The team emerged victorious with the score line 38-18.; players of the match were Erinn Orbell and Danielle Fysh.

Success, too, for the Ladybirds u14 team who won their match against Rookies Navy on with some fantastic netball from both teams.

The final score was Ladybirds 30, Rookies Navy 12.

Ladybirds are affiliated to England Netball and train on Mondays from 7pm to 8pm at the Neale-Wade Academy, March, and sessions cost £2 per week. For more information find their page on Facebook.