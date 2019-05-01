Advanced search

Online survey suggests more than £1,000 worth of damage is caused to vehicles on Manea's roads each week

01 May, 2019 - 12:16
File photo of Manea where a new survey has revealed that more than £1,000 of damage is being caused to vehicles each week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An online survey was launched to find out how much damage was being caused to vehicles on Manea’s roads and the results are shocking.

Spearheaded by local man Charlie Marks, the post was made on social media and revealed that at least £1,000 of damage was being caused each week.

Mr Marks says he will now “lobby for more out of the box thinking” to “get our roads sorted” after he found that damage costs could have reached £150,000 over the last three years.

Mainly focussing on potholes, he asked his local community group on Facebook to tell him which mode of transport they use and how much the repairs cost.

He said: “This [the survey results] gives us residents a great starting point as to why we need to tackle the various bodies to get us prioritised for needing our roads urgently repaired.

“I believe now is the time to lobby all and maybe a little out of the box thinking to try and get our roads sorted as soon as possible.

“With this in mind, and if elected to the parish and district council, I will be happy to take these and other findings to the relevant departments.”

